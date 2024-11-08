Homicide investigation in East Lansing after body found in freezer

EAST LANSING, Mich — (WSYM)- The East Lansing Police Department is investigating after a grizzly discovery in a neighborhood home.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1500 block of Wintercrest just after Noon Thursday, November 8, for a 'suspicious situation.'

The 911 caller told dispatchers there was blood on the floor inside the home.

ELPD officers searched the home and found a body inside a freezer. Investigators say they also found what appears to be a second set of human remains in the same freezer.

No arrests have been made, and police say they don't believe there is a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call ELPD.

