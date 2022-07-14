Virgin Mary statue vandalized at East Lansing private Catholic school

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a vandalism incident that took place early Thursday morning at a private school in East Lansing.

When officers arrived to the St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School campus, they found the Virgin Mary statue had been knocked over resulting in it's head breaking off along with other damage.

They then found a window at the front of the building had been shattered and a piece of the statue's hand had been thrown through the glass.

Officers say there are no suspects in custody right now, and they're awaiting more evidence from the school, including surveillance footage from inside.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

FOX 47 News will bring you updates as they're released.

