Village of Okemos seeks $3 million in financial help from township redevelopment fund

OKEMOS, Mich. — Developers with the Village of Okemos project in Meridian Townships are asking for more than $3 million in financial assistance from the township.

The money would come from the Meridian Redevelopment Fund and it would help support a $600,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for asbestos abatement and demolition.

Meridian Township Neighborhoods and Economic Development Director Amber Clark says this application for funding will support one portion of the project.

"The developers have also submitted an application to our Brownfield Redevelopment Authority for the use of the Brownfield Tax Increment Financing plan to support site contamination and clean up that is required by State law,” said Clark.

The Village of Okemos project is a $100 million project that began in 2019, receiving $20 million public dollars as a brownfield site.

Clark said the township board will assess the public purpose of the project and if approved, will hold a public hearing to consider the Meridian Redevelopment Fund application.

Infrastructure work for the project is expected to begin in 2022 and be complete in 2024 or 2025.

