Vending machine in Meridian Mall provides beauty and hair products

EAST LANSING, Mich. — When you think of a vending machine, you probably picture one with snacks or drinks, but a new business in the Meridian Mall is changing that.

“It's self service, you can look through the products as long as you want,” said Paris Morgan. “I have hair bundles, I have wigs, I have combs, brushes, everything for hair basically. Anything for minority women, anything for just all women, period.”

Morgan started her business, Dashing Bundles, in 2018 on Eastern Michigan University's Campus.

“Being a minority student on a predominantly white campus, it's very hard to find beauty products for our hair," Morgan said. "When I was going to Eastern, I saw that need like there is nowhere for me to find anything for my hair.”

What started as a delivery service on Eastern's campus has now expanded to a vending machine in East Lansing.

“I know here at East Lansing, the closest beauty supply is about 12 or 15 minutes away," Morgan said. "So I know that could be a hassle to try to get there, and they might not even have what you need.”

The vending machine has a wide variety of products that are easily accessible and ready to grab in case of an emergency.

“The prices start at $1 with our travel edge control," Morgan said. "Our combs and brushes are $2, and the highest priced item is a wig, which is $120.”

Morgan said the goal is to make all women feel at home on a college campus.

“To make minority students feel more at home, let them know that like even though you are at a PWI there are things here on campus for you," Morgan said. "I want to make beauty accessible to everybody.”

She hopes her unique vending machine does just that.

“Even before the pandemic, it was a little hard to get our beauty products and our beauty needs," Morgan said. "So convenience is everything now too, and I want to make beauty convenient to all women not just minority women, all women.”

The vending machine is located in the mall across from Bath & Body Works and has the same hours as the mall.

Morgan hopes to expand these vending machines to as many college campuses as she can.

