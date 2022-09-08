Valley Court Park will be getting some upgrades thanks to a $1 million grant

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Valley Court Park in East Lansing will be getting some upgrades thanks to a grant.

The city of East Lansing has been awarded a $1 million grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Revitalization and Placemaking program.

The project will include a new market pavilion for the East Lansing Farmer's Market, improvements to the old Board of Water and Light building, a new playground and more.

East Lansing wasn't the only mid-Michigan city to get this grant. Grand Ledge also received $1 million for placemaking and walk-ability improvements.

