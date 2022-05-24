Upgrades at Patriarche Park complete

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Upgrades are complete at Patriarche Park just in time for the warm weather.

The project includes renovations to the park's pavilion, new restrooms and new water fountains.

It also included several environmentally sustainable improvements such as low-flow plumbing fixtures, energy efficient electrical features, a solar array and a rainwater catchment system.

The Patriarche Park project was paid for by a $300,000 grant from the Michigan Natural Resources trust fund. Additional money came from the city's income tax fund.

Adam DeLay, chair of the East Lansing parks and recreation advisory committee, said it's exciting to finally have this project complete.

"Today what we see is, we want spaces to be more open, we want spaces to be accessible," DeLay said. "Even something as simple as a pavilion, how we think about it versus when it was originally built, can change and so you always want to be updating and you always want to be thinking about how you can re-envision and re-imagine these sorts of spaces."

Improvements to the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center are also expected to wrap up this summer, but no opening date has been announced yet.

