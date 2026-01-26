University of Michigan student found dead in Ann Arbor after being reported missing

The body of a missing University of Michigan student was found in Ann Arbor Saturday after he was reported missing for more than 15 hours, according to police.

Police say he was last seen walking alone around 1 a.m. January 23 and his body was found a couple blocks away

Foul play is not suspected and his cause of death is pending an official autopsy

According to a post from the City of Ann Arbor Police Department, 19-year-old Lucas Mattson was last seen around 1 a.m. January 23 walking alone in an Ann Arbor neighborhood.

Police say his body was found just after noon Saturday a couple blocks away.

As the Ann Arbor community mourns, Michigan State University students are showing support for their rival university during this difficult time.

MSU student Layna Davis said the campus community is rallying around the University of Michigan.

"I heard about what happened and it's being talked about all around campus. And the Spartans are thinking of the University of Michigan and we have his family in our thoughts," Davis said.

Police say foul play is not suspected and his cause of death is pending an official autopsy.

