Ukulele enthusiasts gather in East Lansing for 15th annual Mighty Uke Day

EAST LANSING, Mich — The Mighty Uke Day festival took place in East Lansing this week, bringing in neighbors from all over the United States to celebrate the small but mighty instrument.



The Mighty Uke Day festival celebrated its 15th anniversary in East Lansing, serving as a fundraiser for the nonprofit Music is the Foundation, which supports local ukulele programs.

What began as a simple open mic night in 2011 has grown into a significant event that attracts musicians from across the country, including Hawaii.

Watch the video below to see why festival founder Ben Hassenger describes the ukulele as "the most folk of folk instruments."

"It started in 2011, and it was basically just an open mic. We served pizza, showed the movie The Mighty Uke, everybody had a great time. And I was like, 'Wow, that went well.' Then someone came up and said, 'That was really good — what are we doing next year?' And I was like, 'Next year?'" said Ben Hassenger, the festival's founder and organizer.

The event brought in artists from across the country, including Bryan Tolentino, who traveled from Hawaii to participate.

"I just like bringing my part of the world — Hawaii — and sharing that with everyone who's willing to listen," said Tolentino.

The Community Music School in East Lansing hosted the event, that has grown significantly since its beginnings.

"Ukulele is all about community, really. I like to say it's the most folk of folk instruments — because it brings people together," said Hassenger.

