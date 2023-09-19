Watch Now
U.S. Marine Band coming to Wharton Center for free concert

U.S. Marine Band
Wharton Center for Performing Arts.
U.S. Marine Band.
U.S. Marine Band
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 13:52:06-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After 15 years, "The Presidents Own" United States Marine Band is returning to the Wharton Center stage for a free concert.

The band that frequently performs at the White House is now traveling to 11 states over the course of 31 days for a free concert.

The band will perform in the Cobb Great Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Wharton Center stop are available starting Monday, but there is a limit of four tickets per person and are on a first come first served basis.

Tickets can be purchased online, in-person at the box office or over the phone at (517) 432-2000.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

