U.S. Marine Band coming to Wharton Center for free concert

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After 15 years, "The Presidents Own" United States Marine Band is returning to the Wharton Center stage for a free concert.

The band that frequently performs at the White House is now traveling to 11 states over the course of 31 days for a free concert.

The band will perform in the Cobb Great Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Wharton Center stop are available starting Monday, but there is a limit of four tickets per person and are on a first come first served basis.

Tickets can be purchased online, in-person at the box office or over the phone at (517) 432-2000.

