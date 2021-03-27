Two vehicle crash in Ingham County; one injured

WHEATFIELD TWP., Mich. — A two vehicle crash in Wheatfield Twp. this morning has left one man injured.

The accident occured at approximately 6 a.m. on I-96 and Meridian Rd.

A 30-year-old Grand Ledge man fell asleep while driving westbound on I-96. His vehicle traveled through the median striking an eastbound vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Dimondale man.

The Grand Ledge man was taken to Sparrow Hospital with serious injuries.

The Dimondale man had no sign of injury but was taken to Sparrow Hospital for an evaluation.

Eastbound I-96 was shut down for approximately 45 minutes while the roadway was cleared.

