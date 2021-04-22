Two remaining Downtown Underground Markets have been canceled due to COVID

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing has decided to cancel the final two Downtown Underground Markets due to continued high COVID rates.

They were scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 25 and Sunday, May 9 as a part of the “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project.”

The city said given the current COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations in Ingham County, it has been determined that the public health risks outweigh the benefits of continuing with the remainder of the indoor markets.

Community members are encouraged to enjoy other elements of the Place Project in downtown East Lansing, including the “ELHS & MMS” Community Art Exhibit,” curbside pickup parking areas, and the recently installed outdoor seating/dining areas for downtown patrons, which can be found at the following locations:

Pedestrian alley located in the 500 block of Grand River Avenue

Northside of the Division Street Garage along Albert Avenue

Plaza located on the east side of the East Lansing Marriott

Ann Street Plaza (corner of Albert and M.A.C. avenues)

Pedestrian link under Newman Lofts (adjacent to Barrio Tacos)

Masks continue to be required inside businesses and in outdoor public spaces in downtown East Lansing unless seated at a table and eating/drinking. Safe physical distancing (at least six feet) from those that are not a part of the same household/group should also continue to be practiced.

Staff is moving ahead with plans to host the 2021 East Lansing Farmers Market (ELFM) this summer and fall in Valley Court Park. Additional details about the ELFM will be provided soon.

