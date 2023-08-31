Trader Joe's construction to resume this fall

OKEMOS, Mich. — The much anticipated construction to build Trader Joe's in Meridian Township will resume again this fall.

The township issued a new building permit to a new contractor working directly for the final operator for the site.

The project has been delayed since October 2022 due to supply chain issues, opting to not work through the winter and permit expiration's.

Construction is now anticipated to start Oct. 2. There's no set completion date, yet.

