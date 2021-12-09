Trader Joe's coming to Meridian Township

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Trader Joe's is coming to Meridian Township.

In November, SH G2755 LLC and Green Peak Industries, Inc. applied for a zoning variance to allow for more parking at 5030 Northwind Dr. right off Grand River Avenue.

Wednesday night, the Meridian Township Zoning Board of Appeals approved that variance. It was announced that same night that the building would be a Trader Joe's.

Meridian Township Neighborhoods and Economic Development Director Amber Clark said it's much too early to say when they will break ground, much less open their doors.

The store will have 115 parking spaces, which is 49 more spots than the township ordinance originally allowed.

"Boutique specialty grocers have unique circumstances such that they have a much larger trade area and thus have a lot more customers...," The applicants wrote in the variance application. "The reported revenue for a specialty grocer in 2020 was about $25,850,000 per store while typical grocers had revenue of $33,840,000 per store...Specialty grocers sell almost twice as much per square foot as other grocer concepts."

According to site plans, the building will be 13,500 square feet, with 11,970 square feet for the retail store and 1,530 square feet for a loading area.

