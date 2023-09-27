Tinytown Trading Company closing after almost two decades

After almost 20 years, Tinytown Trading Company in Okemos is closing as owner Cheryl Savage gets ready to retire and focus on her private investigation company.

Sales are going on to get rid of the inventory. Anything left over will be donated to local charities to give to families in need for free.

A local business and community staple in Okemos is closing. Now, the owner of Tinytown Trading Company, a childrens consignment shop, is reflecting on the impact her business has had over many years.

Cheryl Savage started Tinytown many years ago.

“I thought I'd get one up and running for a couple years and then sell it, but it took off and did really well and we ended up keeping it," Cheryl said. "Here we are almost 20 years later.”

She was retiring from the Sheriff's department and was flipping houses, but when she had her kids she wanted a job that was more kid friendly. At the time, there weren't many places to take and consign kids items which is where she got the idea for her business.

She never imagined it would grow from a tiny town to a village.

“My kids grew up through the store and I hear stories of other people bringing their kids to store when they were little and how I helped them out through three, four or five kids and kept them clothed and would be able to buy things at affordable price," Cheryl said.

With her kids grown up and many of her customers that were once babies now coming in with kids of their own, it's time for her next adventure.

“I'm retiring,” Cheryl said.

She's closing Tinytown to focus on her private investigation business. When she made the announcement to close up shop, she never imagines the type of response she would get.

“The overwhelming amount of responses that I had to the announcement of retiring has been very heartwarming and very humbling," Cheryl said. "I didn't realize that there were so many people out there that relied on the store and had such fond memories.”

With sales like 70 percent off going on until the store officially closes, Cheryl hopes to get rid of a lot of her inventory, but none of it will go to waste.

“We have six to seven local charities and it's for families in need that are local and nothing is sold for profit, it's supposed to go to one of the agencies and so we'll be dividing those things up,” Cheryl said.

As the day to say goodbye draws near, Cheryl is reflecting on Tinytown not being to tiny anymore.

“It's just been an honor and a privilege to support the community,” Cheryl said.

The tentative last day is Oct. 6. Cheryl said they may be open a little past that date to finish selling inventory and fixtures.

