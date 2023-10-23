Tickets on sale for sensory friendly shows at the Wharton Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Wharton Center is offering sensory friendly options for a couple of this seasons performing arts shows.

These shows feature lower sound and light levels, no strobe lights and house lights on at a low level throughout the performance.

Audience members are welcome to stand and move around as needed. There will also be an activity area, designated calm and alternative viewing spaces, trained volunteers on hand and sensory support will be available.

If you're interested, Air Play will have a sensory friendly show January 27. The Boy Who Cried Wolf will have a sensory friendly show February 24.

Tickets for these two performances are now on sale in-person, online or over the phone at 1-800-WHARTON.

