Three years after MSU shooting, safety expert says training is key to preventing tragedies

EAST LANSING, Mich — Three years have passed since a gunman killed three students and injured five others at Michigan State University before taking his own life on February 13, 2023.

Safety experts say while these incidents aren't going away, their impact can be reduced through proper preparation and training.

Paul Beasinger, a former Lansing police lieutenant and current owner of Keene Training and Consulting, was at home having dinner with his wife when the alerts started coming in during the deadliest day in MSU's history.

Since the tragedy, MSU has implemented nearly two dozen safety enhancements including hiring more officers, upgrading cameras and doors, and strengthening alert systems. However, Beasinger believes technology is only part of the solution.

"Every person deserves the ability to navigate those spaces and feel safe and it's up to people in our industry to help them," Beasinger said.

Beasinger's team offers security assessments and workplace violence mitigation services for schools, businesses and places of worship. He emphasizes that people and culture are just as critical as hardware improvements.

"We have to come to the realization that these type of incidents are not going away, but we can mitigate the effects of these incidents," Beasinger said.

"If we have people in those environments that have a buy-in, if they're committed to safety that's really our best line of defense," Beasinger said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's proposed budget includes a $300 million boost to mental health and school safety resources for districts, with $26.7 million in one-time funds for universities for deferred maintenance and debt costs.

Beasinger believes safety tools will become more affordable over time as more companies offer them, but he says training remains the most crucial resource for saving lives.

"It's about people. It's about taking care about the people in your community, the people in your circle," Beasinger said.

"Training is paramount... and that's free. That doesn't cost you anything," Beasinger said.

Beasinger emphasizes that ongoing assessments, training and technology upgrades must remain the norm because violence can strike anywhere, anytime.

"It doesn't matter if it's a rural community. If it's an urban setting, a university or large campus like MSU," Beasinger said.

In a statement, MSU's Chief of Public Safety Mike Yankowski said the department's top priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. Yankowski's full statement can be found below.

“As we reflect on the third anniversary of the tragedy that occurred on February 13, our thoughts remain with the victims, their families, and every member of our Spartan community impacted by that day. The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety’s mission and top priority is the safety and well‑being of our campus community. This mission guides every decision we make and underscores our dedication to proactive safety measures and continuous improvement.



We will continue listening to our community, adapting to evolving needs, and ensuring that MSU is a place where everyone feels protected and supported.



In the years since the tragedy, MSU has implemented multiple, significant enhancements to strengthen campus safety and emergency response. Each step reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a secure and supportive environment for everyone who lives, learns, and works at MSU.” MSU DPPS Police Chief Mike Yankowski

