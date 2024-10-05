Thousands come out to Breslin Center to campout, mark start of basketball season

Michigan State University kicked off basketball season with a scrimmage and skills competition

Thousands of fans packed the Breslin Center, and some camped outside in an annual event

Video shows a look inside festivities at the Breslin Center, with fans commenting on their expectations

Students and alumni from Michigan State University are ready for basketball season.

The school held its annual MSU Madness where both men's and women's teams are introduced to fans and then take part in a scrimmage and skills competition.

"Every time I go to a game, it's so fun, and I love it," said 10-year-old Cole Terranova of Grand Ledge.

This year fans brought big expectations for the season.

"A national championship is coming we can feel it," said one fan.

PHOTO: AN MSU DRUMMER UPSIDE DOWN LOCKING HIS LEGS AROUND A STUDENT'S NECK AS HE PERFORMS IN FRONT OF A CROWD OF THOUSANDS

Joshua Carter

But it also brought out even bigger fans like Kevin Everson, of Midland. Everson came to East Lansing decked out in a spartan costume that he bought from a blacksmith online.

"It's more than just a sport, and it's more than just a team. It's a community. It's a passion. It's a whole culture," Everson said.

PHOTO: SENIOR REPORTER DANNY VALLE SPEAKS WITH MIDLAND RESIDENT KEVIN EVERSON, WHO SPORTED HIS SPARTAN OUTFIT AT MSU MADNESS

Joshua Carter

Part of the culture is the annual Izzone Campout, where students compete for the best seats in the arena.

"It's a point system. You camp out here you get your points. You do it every year you get more points," said one fan. "Then you get lower and closer to the court."

One student says it's a way to get a closer look at Basketball Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo.

"I want to get as close to that beautiful coach as possible," one fan said.

Everson, who's hoping to become an MSU student, says it's a bigger deal to see thousands get along and root for a single cause.

"Especially with all the stuff that's going on in the world, it's awesome to have something consistent and something that we can get excited about," Everson said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook