‘This is really not appropriate,’ U of M official speaks out after pro Palestinian protest at her home

Posted at 8:17 PM, May 16, 2024
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Chair of University of Michigan’s Governing Board, Sarah Hubbard, spoke out at a special board meeting, detailing the Pro-Palestinian protest that happened at her Okemos home Wednesday morning.

“About 30 protesters showed up to my house, started with tapping a 3 page memo to my front door, setting up three tents on my front yard, then proceeded to set up sheets stuffed with body bags with blood on my lawn,” Hubbard said.

Below is a video of the incident circulating on social media. Warning, video contains inappropriate language.

Hubbard said the protesters left demands, asking the university to establish a people's audit, boycott Israeli academic institutions and to divest the university's endowment from investments related to Israel.

“We are confirming our position that we will not be divesting our endowments,” Hubbard said. “There’s a long standing policy with this board I just want to remind everyone that the endowments does things like support scholarships for students and we just can't do that.”

Hubbard wasn't the only board member who experienced a protest like. Attorney Mark Bernstein spoke during the meeting about one that happened in his home earlier this week.

“Nobody should ever encounter a mask and hooded man yelling and knocking on their front door telling them to divest in investments and defund police,” Bernstein said. “Enough is enough.”

