Third mural going up on Division Street Garage in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Division Street Garage in downtown East Lansing is getting a little brighter as the third installment of the "Life is a Groovy Opportunity" mural project is being painted.

The mural project began in 2019 as a collaboration between the Michigan State University Department of Art, Art History and Design, the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority and city of East Lansing to give students, faculty and alumni an opportunity to collaborate with artists to bring their own influence and make an artistic statement in the community.

Contributing artists for the third installation include: Benjamin Duke, Joan Bambery, Mei Kiengsiri, Kiel Darling, Adeline Newmann and Shirin Abedinirad.

"This project is a fantastic collaboration between MSU, the DDA and the city,” said East Lansing Arts Programming & Creative Placemaking Specialist Wendy Sylvester-Rowan. “The mural certainly adds to the vibrancy of the downtown district and gives the community another wonderful spot to gather. Ben Duke and the team of artists have absolutely transformed the space with bright colors and dynamic images."

The artists will be painting the third installment over the next two weeks, with plans to have it tentatively completed in time for the East Lansing Art Festival weekend, which is May 21 and 22.

Community members are encouraged to stop by to watch and engage with the artists. A parklet will be installed next to the space for community members looking for a place to sit and watch the mural unfold.

The “Life is a Groovy Opportunity” mural project is being paid for by the East Lansing DDA and MSU.

