'Theater is for everyone,' Meet the Wharton Center's audio describers making Broadway shows accessible

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's not often you get to see behind the scenes at the Wharton Center. Not just the shows, but the people at the performing arts facility that make the show magic happen like the six audio describers.

Margaret Bice and Vicki Shannon see a lot of Broadway shows.

“I did Finding Neverland in December 2017,” Bice said.

“I did My Fair Lady, and I really enjoyed that," Shannon said.

But these shows are more than just fun for them, it's work.

“We've been doing audio description here since 2016," Bice said.

The Wharton Center has offered the audio description service for 30 years. Those who do the job do exactly what it sounds like. They describe what's going on during a show for people who are visually impaired. That could range from describing clothing, small movements or scene sets.

One person times the description, while the other talks in a microphone that will go to a device in someone's ear.

“I have a small device that you just set on your lap or clip on your belt, and you have an earpiece that goes with it,” said Wharton Center visitor Mike Hudson.

Hudson is a frequent visitor of the Wharton Center going about three times a year with his wife, both of whom are blind. Hudson said he enjoys using the audio description service.

“You might learn more about the clothing people are wearing, the actions, the subliminal things that you wouldn't even pick up on if you didn't have this service as a person who's blind,” Hudson said.

During the show, Hudson is able to hear what the group has worked so hard to prepare.

“When a period of no conversation or scene comes, you'll suddenly get just the perfect amount of description that says here's what's happening on the stage, so and so is moving here or there, or there's a big smile or something else,” Hudson said.

For Margaret, Vicki and the other audio describers, it takes a lot of work to prepare for listeners.

“We do not see it in advance. First time seeing it is the first time that anyone in East Lansing sees it," Bice said. “As soon as we get access to the program, we start working because then we’re able to describe the actors and what they look like as people. Then, when it comes to the show, then we’re able to add on the costumes and the sets and everything.”

They start with drafting pre-show notes.

“We collaborate, talk about our notes to put together those pre-show notes," Shannon said. "It is a time consuming effort.”

And practice read-throughs to get the timing right.

“We can't step on lines or audio in the show," Bice said. "So sometimes you have to get in really quick, he leaves, he comes in, and so I'm just trying to get in the milliseconds between when there's dialogue.”

But they both agree, there's nothing like show time.

“I love doing it live," Bice said. "I can see it in practice all I want, but I love doing it live and knowing I'm getting this, I'm saying everything, people are hearing me which puts a lot of pressure, but I just really love the day it's happening.”

Both women say they not only love what they do but know it's important.

“Theater is for everyone," Bice said. "Without the service, people who are blind or visually impaired miss certain parts. You can listen to the music all you want, but until you know this is what it looks like, this is what's going on, you don't get the full experience of theater.”

The Wharton Center has several other accessibility features.

Sign language interpretation is offered for shows on Sunday matinees. There's also open-captioning LED devices, assisted listening devices, curb to seat service, wheelchair seating, accessible bathrooms, barrier-free parking and drop-off locations.

They also offer sensory kits with fidgets or noise canceling headphones. Service animals are permitted on a leash or harness and large print programs are available.

If you'd like to request any of those services, the Wharton Center asks you to let the ticket office know in advanced at (517) 884-3116.

The last Broadway show of the season, Jesus Christ Superstar, hits the Wharton Center stage starting Tuesday.

