The Wharton Center celebrates 40 years of performing arts with new a new season of shows

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Wharton Center is celebrating 40 years of performing arts in East Lansing.

They're kicking off the 40th season with new shows that will make you laugh, cry and feel inspired.

The 2022-2023 season will include Broadway shows like Pretty Woman: The Musical, Beetlejuice, and Wicked.

“It’s really an incredible story and we really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the amazing support from the community and so as we celebrate this 40th anniversary, we’re just saying thank you to the community that supports us," said Public Relations Manager Bob Hoffman.

The entire season can be found at the whartoncenter.com. If you want to get your tickets before they go on sale, subscription packages are on sale now.

