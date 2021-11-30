The intersection of Abbot and Albert in East Lansing will be closed next week for signal work

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The intersection of Abbot Road and Albert Avenue in East Lansing will be closed Monday, Dec. 6, through Friday, Dec. 10, for traffic signal works.

Vehicles traveling southbound on Abbot Road will be detoured to Oakhill Avenue. Vehicles going northbound on Abbot will be detoured to M.A.C. Avenue.

Vehicles traveling west on Albert Avenue will be detoured to Grove Street and those traveling east on Valley Court will be detoured onto Evergreen Avenue to Oakhill Avenue.

Access to the Grove Street Parking and Albert Avenue Parking Garages will still be available. Businesses will also remain open during the work.

It's anticipated that the intersection will be re-opened to traffic during the evening and overnight hours during the signal work.

The detour road map can be viewed here: https://www.eastlansingbuzz.org/traffic-maps.

Residents can sign up for downtown East Lansing construction alerts by texting ELBUZZ to 38470 or visit www.EastLansingBuzz.org.

