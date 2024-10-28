The Great Pumpkin Walk takes place in East Lansing to kick off Halloween week

Families flocked to downtown East Lansing to participate in The 2024 Great Pumpkin Walk

Watch the video above to see what fun activities neighbors got to enjoy on Sunday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Happy Halloween!” Said Alaina Burghardt, an Attendee, The Great Pumpkin Walk.

Hundreds of families with their kids descended on downtown East Lansing to celebrate the season.

Businesses, Fire Fighters, and police officers handed out candy to kids and got the chance to engage with neighbors.

Alaina Burghardt and company brought a crew of kids in Halloween costumes, including little Taylor Swifts, Queen Anna, and more, to the Great Pumpkin Walk.

“It’s just so much fun to wear our costumes more than one time, and we get more candy and we get to hang out with our friends!” Said Burghardt.

Trick-or-treating hours in East Lansing's neighborhoods are from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31st.

