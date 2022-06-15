The city of East Lansing kicks off the summer with annual 'Summer Solstice Jazz Festival'

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Summer Solstice Jazz Festival" is back this weekend in East Lansing.

The festival features local, regional and national jazz performers and is free for everyone.

Festival Coordinator Justin Drwencke said there's something for people of all ages.

"There are lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy while they come out and listen to some world-class jazz,” Drwencke said.

Ben Turner, a master's student at Michigan State University, is making his festival debut alongside his band, the "Ben Turner Quartet."

“I’m just very grateful," Turner said. "It’s just going to be a great festival."

The festival is Turner's chance to bring people together, in a time where people feel far apart.

"I love music in its totality because it has the power to bring people together in these really tribal, divisive times,” Turner said.

The "Ben Turner Quartet" performs this Friday at 6:30 p.m. on the MSU Outreach & Engagement Education Stage. The stage is located on Albert Street near M.A.C. Avenue.

The festival runs from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. The festival is also partnering with the East Lansing Farmers Market for two performances on Sunday.

For more information on show times, click here.

