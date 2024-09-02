The 4th Annual Meridian Motorfest takes place at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment

The Meridian Motorfest took place on Sunday bringing families and car enthusiast from around the Mid-West.

Proceeds from the event were donated to Ele's place.

On Sunday, Car enthusiasts and families came to see the 100s of cars lining the parking lot of High Caliber Karting and Entertainment and ride on the monster truck.

The Motorfest started four years ago during covid and has been running annually since.

“That's where the meridian motorfest kinda blossomed, and we started hosting it and it’s just gotten bigger ever since, we have a vendor row now, we have loads of local business owners out here showing everybody a really great time and we just love having them come out here, we have more and more to offer every year.” Said Jacki Krumnow, High Caliber Karting and Entertainment.

Organizers say the mission of the motorfest is to bridge the gap between young and old car enthusiasts through friendly competitions such as car limbo, loudest exhaust, loudest stereo and more.

