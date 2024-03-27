Teachers Play Free at High Caliber Karting & Entertainment

EAST LANSING, Mich. — High Caliber Karting & Entertainment is giving back to teachers and school workers from our neighborhoods with a chance to blow off some steam...for free!

On Monday, May 6th, the event center is offering a free day of activities and fun for teachers and staff from the Greater Lansing area, including axe throwing, access to the Rage Room and go-kart races.

They will also have a special night of karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Teachers and staff are asked to present an item of identification when checking in during High Caliber’s regular hours from noon to 10 p.m.

The center is located at the Meridian Mall in Okemos.

