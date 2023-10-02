Take a spooky tour of Williamston this weekend

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Lace up your walking shoes and get ready to be spooked on a tour and ghost hunt in Williamston this weekend.

Afterlife Road Productions is hosting Haunted History of Williamston: Public Walking Tour and Ghost Hunt on Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The group will tell behind the scenes, ever before told stories about their investigations in the city. The, attendees will walk through history on a 1.5 mile walk followed by a public ghost hunt.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased here.

Attendees will meet at Howard Dahlstrom Memorial Park, where there is public parking available for guests.

