Taco Bell with two-lane drive-thru coming to Bath Twp.

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A $1.5 million, 2,000-square-foot Taco Bell with a two-lane drive-thru is coming to East Saginaw Highway in Bath Township.

Molly Trosko is the director of operations for Team Lyders, the development company. They have 180 Taco Bell locations across the country.

"I've been hearing a lot of great feedback about how they need more than that McDonald's that's over there," Trosko said. " The double drive-thru is a new prototype building for Taco Bell, and it's dedicated towards improving mobile and delivery sales."

One lane will be dedicated to mobile orders, while the other will function like a typical drive-thru. The new Taco Bell will also have four ordering kiosks and a dining area that seats 24.

It will be open for breakfast at 8 a.m. and late night until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends.

"We're hoping with being off the freeway and being in front of Meijer there, that we're going to have another successful Taco Bell in the Lansing market," Trosko said.

Bath Township Manager Miles Roblyer wrote in statement that "there has been a good amount of growth in the township and the Saginaw corridor has a good amount of traffic daily. With those two factors coming together commercial development usually follows."

Roblyer said access to the Taco Bell comes in and out through the Meijer parking lot, so they do not believe traffic flow will be negatively affected in any major way.

Trosko said it should be completed the first week of August.

