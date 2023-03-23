Watch Now
Table Talk: On the road at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment

Josh Carter, WSYM, 2023.
Table Talk hosts Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins taking out some anger in the rage room at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 16:58:11-04

OKEMOS, Mich. — Join Table Talk hosts Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins along with photographers Josh Carter and Andrew Redick as they race on the tracks and take out their stress in the rage room at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment in Okemos!

