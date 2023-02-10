Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Actions

Table Talk: On the road at B/A Florist for Valentine’s Day

Table Talk hits the road this week going to B/A Florist in East Lansing to find out what goes into prepping for Valentine’s Day!
Table Talk: On the road at B/A Florist for Valentine’s Day
Posted at 12:28 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 12:28:14-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Join morning anchors and Table Talk hosts Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins along with photographer Josh Carter as they hit the road going to B/A Florist for last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas and to find out what goes into prepping for the big day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter