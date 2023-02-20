Table Talk: Okemos Girl Scouts visit FOX 47

OKEMOS, Mich. — Okemos Girl Scouts Ava Lugo, Avalee Handy and Brooklyn Guenther, members of troop #30123 visited the FOX 47 studio for a Table Talk segment with host Mikayla Temple to earn their broadcasting badge and sell Girl Scout cookies to station staff!

