Swim advisory in place at Park Lake beach due to E. coli

BATH TWP., Mich. — Swimmers are being advised to temporarily avoid Park Lake in Bath Township after health officials found high levels of E. coli in the water.

The Mid-Michigan Health Department started monitoring water quality at six beaches in Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm counties for the first time last week.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The MMHD is monitoring six beaches for the first time including Park Lake.

Tests showed E. coli levels in Park Lake were well over what's considered safe.

E. coli levels should not exceed 300 E. coli per 100 milliliters of water, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. Three samples taken from Park Lake came back with results of 488.4, 344.8 and 517.2.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. A sign posted at Park Lake warning swimmers of the advisory.

There is now a swim advisory in place warning people to swim at their own risk.

E. coli is known to cause rashes, illness, and gastrointestinal issues if consumed.

The health department took more samples on Wednesday. New results are expected on Friday. If the results are still high, further action will be taken to close the beach entirely.

