Sunday snowfall creates slippery road conditions across Mid-Michigan, prompts safety warnings

Sunday's snowfall created slippery road conditions across Mid-Michigan, prompting drivers to exercise extra caution and leave early for their destinations.

Solomon Jagun encountered the challenging conditions firsthand while filling up his gas tank Sunday night. He left for work 30 minutes early to account for the treacherous roads.

"Roads are crazy, insane. But it's bad, it's terrible," Jagun said.

The snowfall raised concerns about Monday morning's commute conditions. FOX 47 meteorologist AJ Walker warned that road conditions would remain inconsistent.

"Some will be clear, and some will definitely not be clear. Particularly the side streets and even some of the main streets as well, so take your time. Be very careful out there and don't expect clear road conditions," Walker said.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Department reported on their Facebook page that deputies had responded to nearly a dozen crashes by around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

St. Johns Police Chief David Kirk previously shared winter driving safety tips, emphasizing the importance of emergency preparedness.

"A survival kit. You know, keep in your car a blanket, some extra warm clothes, a flashlight - those sorts of things that if you end up having a problem with your car you're able to at least get some warm clothing on," Kirk said.

According to the MDOT Drive Map, crews worked across Mid-Michigan Sunday to keep roads clear for residents.

Jagun offered advice for fellow drivers navigating the winter conditions.

"Please drive safe, check your tires," Jagun said.

