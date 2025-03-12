Summer jobs available at East Lansing Family Aquatic Center

EAST LANSING, Mich — People in our neighborhoods seeking a summer job may be interested in new openings at the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center.

The center is seeking lifeguards, slide operators and customer service associates for its summer season.

Lifeguards will earn $14.50 per hour with slide operators and customer service associates earning $13 per hour.

They expect to open Saturday May 31 and remain open through Labor Day, September 1, with operating hours from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weather permitting.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and be able to work at least 25 hours per week, including weekends and holidays.

Previous experience is not necessary. Hired staff will receive all necessary training in May for American Red Cross Lifeguarding, CPR, first aid and AED certification.

You can learn more about the positions and apply here.

