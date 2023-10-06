Students pave the way for new history in Okemos' upgraded sports complex

On homecoming game night, Okemos Public Schools celebrated their newly renovated sports complex.

Funding for the project came from the $275 million bond passed by voters in 2022 and a donation for the soccer complex from a community member.

Upgrades to the complex include a new drainage system, a barrier-free entry, signage and other beautification additions. Due to delays, some signage will not be up until later this winter and spring.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a big day for the Okemos School District as they celebrate their newly renovated sports complex on homecoming game day.

For many, the Okemos Sports Complex is a second home.

“I’ve been on varsity since my sophomore year," said Boys Varsity Soccer Senior Charlie Stover.

Athletic Director Ken Hintze said the complex should be open and inviting for everyone to cheer on their favorite teams.

“I know from hearing from our students that have been to our games currently, that down at soccer, didn't matter if it was a dry day, dry week, dry month, it was always a soup pit down where the visitors student sections would stand,” Hintz said.

Which is why the district allocated a portion of the $275 million bond passed by voters in 2022 for some much needed upgrades. Thanks to a community donor, the district was also able to upgrade the soccer complex.

“Drainage was the big one that we solved and wanted to solve," Hintze said. "Additionally, making things a little more smooth, ADA accessible, not having a barrier in front of you when you walk into the stadium. Those were a lot of things that were addressed.”

Construction on the complex began in June and hit some delays in August running into the start of the soccer and football season.

“We're lucky we got to even have it for this for the fall," Stover said.

For seniors like Stover and Gary He, being able to be the start of new history in the complex means everything.

“There's a lot of history on that field too," Stover said. "A lot of the older teams played there."

"Our coaches also played there,” He said. “It feels amazing. I'm so glad that we're going to be the first ones to be on this new field.”

Now there's more supporters in the stands.

“I've seen so many more smiles from grandparents, from community members, that have been here for over 30 years that are just, you know, excited for what's been going on,” Hintze said.

Making these seniors last year what they deserve.

“Feels very blessed having all these people, like, put in all the work for us to be playing on this field," He said. "Feels good.”

The bond project will also include three brand new school buildings and other various upgrades throughout the school district over the course of the next seven years.

