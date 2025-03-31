Storms, stress, and a tough loss—MSU’s basketball season comes to a close

Despite the tough loss to Auburn, the team made a deep tournament run, leaving fans optimistic for next year.

Severe storms rolled through adding extra tensions to the game.

Watch the video above to see fan reaction.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Downtown East Lansing bars saw lines out the door Sunday as students gathered to watch Michigan State take on Auburn for a trip to the Final Four.

“It’s my senior year, ya know; it’s the last team I’m probably going to be here for, so it’s a great team to support,” said MSU student Ashrith Mummadi.

As storms rolled through, students at Crunchy’s in East Lansing dealt with more than just the stress of the game.

MSU students Leland Alvarez and Michael Grant experienced the highs—

—And the lows of the game.

“It was a tough loss, a tough end to the season,” Grant said.

Looking back on the year, he reflected on the team’s success.

“Two big wins against Michigan, a lot of big wins against good teams, made a pretty good dent in this tournament,” Grant said.

Alvarez added that his first year experiencing MSU basketball on campus was something to remember. Looking ahead to next season, he’s eager for what’s to come.

“I’m excited. Ever since I moved here to Michigan, I knew that MSU basketball is a big thing, and just to be a part of the community and to be able to experience that firsthand is just honestly amazing,” Alvarez said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook