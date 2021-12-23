Watch
NeighborhoodsEast Lansing - Okemos

Actions

Spartan Hall of Fame closed out of 'abundance of caution'

items.[0].image.alt
2021.
Spartan Hall of Fame closed.
Spartan Hall of Fame closed
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 17:01:04-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe in East Lansing announced they are closed for the foreseeable future.

A post made on the restaurant's Facebook pages reads:

"Out of an abundance of caution we are suspending restaurant operations at this time."

Spartan Hall of Fame closed
The announcement was posted on the restaurants Facebook page on Thursday.

The post says for anyone who purchased gift cards for the holidays, to contact the restaurant at (517) 337-4680 or by email at shofcatering@gmail.com.

The post gives no indication as to when the restaurant may reopen.

The Facebook page now says permanently closed.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter