Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe to become retail shopping center

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe was known for good food and good memories, but pretty soon the building will be just a memory.

“It was just such a shock because we actually were going there for dinner one night and it was like overnight— closed," said Lynn Atkins, who has been going to the Spartan Cafe Hall of Fame Cafe for the last ten years. She says she could go on and on about her memories there.

"“The kids used to love to go because half the time they would run into one of the MSU Sports teams in the back room," she recalled.

The restaurant with white pillars, green trimmings and Spartan flags on the the roof will be converted into a retail shopping city by new owner Alrig USA.

"We're planning to redevelop it for a retail shopping center," said Managing Director, Gabriel Schuchman.

He said the project will cost around $1 million.

"We have two national users that approached us to build two separate freestanding buildings on the property as part of retail center and we've submitted to the city for approvals and hopefully the city likes our plan," Schuchman said.

Right now, a fast food restaurant and a medical retail business are interested in becoming tenants. Construction is expected to start this summer and end early next year.

