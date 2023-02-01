Social Sloth Cafe relocating from downtown Lansing to Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. — Looking for a new place to hang around Okemos? Well, Social Sloth Cafe and Bakery is making their way from downtown Lansing to Okemos.

Social Sloth, currently on the corner of South Washington Square, opened two years ago as the pandemic began.

"Social Sloth Cafe and Bakery was a dream of ours when we moved to Michigan," the team wrote in a Facebook post. "We invested everything and diligently prepared to open. Then, the pandemic struck. We worked hard and simply hoped to survive in a quaint space when the businesses around us changed how employees functioned and flowed in and out of downtown."

That location will close March 5 in order to move to the new building.

The new location will have a larger kitchen space and an extra room where catering and cooking classes will be held.

The cafe will be at 1754 Central Park Drive in the former Akagi Sushi building. Social Sloth Cafe in Okemos is expected to open at the end of March.

"Over the past two years because of you, our customers, coupled with our philosophy of loving and sharing our passion for our culture and cuisine, we have thrived. Seeing our dream come alive and witnessing what we can do in a supportive community of food-lovers, we are pursuing our next adventure," they wrote in the post.

