Watch
NeighborhoodsEast Lansing - Okemos

Actions

Social media threat made to Haslett Middle School not credible, police say

items.[0].image.alt
Gabi Dunham, WSYM, 2021.
Haslett Public Schools Administration
Haslett Public Schools Administration
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 13:07:11-05

HASLETT, Mich. — Meridian Township police were on scene at Haslett Middle School early Monday morning after a threat was made on social media.

Police don't believe the threat was credible, but will remain on site to further investigate.

Haslett Middle School is holding classes as normal.

More updates will be provided when they become available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter