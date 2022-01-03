Social media threat made to Haslett Middle School not credible, police say

HASLETT, Mich. — Meridian Township police were on scene at Haslett Middle School early Monday morning after a threat was made on social media.

Police don't believe the threat was credible, but will remain on site to further investigate.

Haslett Middle School is holding classes as normal.

More updates will be provided when they become available.

