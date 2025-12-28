HASLETT, Mich — Teams of volunteers delivered and built beds for families in Lansing on Saturday morning, working to ensure no child has to sleep on the floor.



Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers in Lansing have built about 2,600 beds since starting in 2018

The organization builds bed parts, then delivers and assembles them for families in need

Volunteers split into teams to visit multiple houses and complete bed assembly

Lansing neighbor Shyniece Jones has tried to get a good bed for her children before, but found that "within the next few months they break."

Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers deliver comfort to local families

But Saturday meant help for something we all value — having a comfortable place to sleep at night.

"The motto for the organization is, 'No kid in our town sleeps on the floor,'" said Bob Acre, vice president for the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

"Today we're doing a delivery day," Acre said.

The organization builds parts for beds, then delivers and puts the beds together for families who need them.

"So we have done about 2,600 beds here since we started in 2018," Acre said.

Saturday, volunteers split up into teams, loaded trucks and went to several houses to finish building the beds.

For those building the beds like volunteer Brian Tort, the process is special - being able to take a pile of wood and turn it into something life changing.

"We build the beds together, then we deliver them, but then to actually see the smiles on the face of the kids when they get it, and know that they're not sleeping on the floor anymore, it's very rewarding for us," Tort said.

For Jones, it's a relief – finally getting a solid bunk bed for her children to sleep on.

"I just mean that now my kids don't have to sleep on the floor and I'm just truly grateful," Jones said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

