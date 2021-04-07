Skymint partners with Short's Brewing Company for an unusual creation

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing-area cannabis business is teaming up with another Michigan business for an unusual creation in honor of national beer day.

Windsor Township-based Skymint has teamed up with Short's Brewing Company to create beer-flavored edibles gummies.

Ceo of Short’s Brewing, Scott Newman Bale, said the partnership was a natural fit.

"It started very light-hearted and, and just really kind of progressed from there," Bale said.

The gummies don't actually have alcohol in them. But their flavors were created to taste just like some of the most beloved Short's craft beers.

“Soft parade is one of the most favorites, by far, of the Short’s beers. And so that formulation is a really creative formulation, really a lot of just a medley of berry flavors,” said Laurie Gregory, Skymint's Chief Brand and Product Officer.

National beer day is Wednesday.

