UPDATE: Injuries reported after shooting outside Meridian Mall

EAST LANSING, Mich — The Meridian Township Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Meridian Mall.

Senior reporter Danny Valle spoke with Chief Rick Grillo, who confirmed that at 1:25 PM, multiple shots were fired outside the parking lot of Dicks Sporting Goods.

Injuries are involved, but Chief Grillo was unsure of the extent of those injuries. He said people were being treated at an area hospital.

WATCH: Police provide update after injuries reported in shooting outside Meridian Mall:

Meridian Mall Shooting Update

Police are unsure how many people were involved in the situation. There were no indications of violence inside the mall itself.

Chief Grillo said there is currently no threat to the public, and an investigation is underway.

The mall remains open for business.

FOX 47 has a crew headed on the scene and will update this story as information comes in.

