Share the Music kicks off second annual Backyard Bash Concert Series

BATH, Mich. — If you're looking for an excuse to get outside and enjoy the summer weather, what better way to do it then listening to live music for a good cause.

Share the Music Foundation is a Lansing-based nonprofit that works to bring musical artists to Greater Lansing to cultivate live music.

The organization is kicking off its second annual Backyard Bash Concert Series on Wednesday, June 28, at Eagle Eye Golf Club. Food starts at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m.

The following musical performers and groups will be performing throughout the summer:



Sadie Bass: June 28

Jason Cross: June 28

Sweet + Low ft. Tim Foust & Austin Brown from Home Free: July 18

Morgan James: August 16

Rock Softly with OneUpDuo: August 30

All ticket proceeds from the concert benefit the Community Music School East Lansing.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook