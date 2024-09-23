Santa's first responders host a Lions tailgate

Gayelord Mankowski started Santa’s First Responders over three decades ago to support children in need.

Sunday's event marked the start of the organization's holiday season efforts with Lions tailgate.

Watch the video above to hear about the story of Santa's first responders

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Santa’s first responders part of my entire life,” Said Jacqie Lovegrove.

Gayelord Mankowski started the non-profit Santas' First Responders more than three decades ago to help kids in need during the holiday season.

“He started this by throwing holiday parties for kids in a trailer park, 34 years ago ever since then we’ve kept the party going.” Said Rick Grillo, Treasurer, of Santa's First Responders.

A party that carried into Sunday, when neighbors joined together to support Lions football and Santa's first responders.

Jackie Lovegrove was one of those children in that trailer park, and the event today gave her a chance to reconnect with the community that means so much to her.

“It was just kinda a way for him to provide for a community who might not have the greatest holiday times because they couldn’t afford it.” Said Lovegrove.

Her memories of the gift-giving and supportive community created by Santa’s first responders have lasted a lifetime.

“It meant everything to us, I may not have known exactly what all was being done but it helped us so much to look forward to something and to be able to be a part of that community.” Said Lovegrove.

The event on Sunday once again brought together the first responders and neighbors responsible for creating that community that helped Jackie so much.

“If it wasn’t for the people who help us raise money, we would not be in business so we’re very thankful to everyone who has given to our organization just kinda our way to say thank you.” Said Grillo.

Organizers say this tailgate event was a “Kickoff” to the busy season ahead of them and the combination of Lions football and good food created a good time for all neighbors who showed up.

“Go Lions!”

“I’m a huge Lions fan so I’m very excited, this is my environment, I love watching football, and love cooking food.” Said Grillo.

Links:

Santa's First Responder's Facebook

Donation

