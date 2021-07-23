Salsa Parlor hosts open mic comedy shows in an East Lansing garage

EAST LANSING, Mich. — An open mic comedy show happens in East Lansing every Thursday night at 9 p.m., but here's the twist: It takes place in a garage, and comedians only get five minutes to make the audience laugh.

The comedy group Salsa Parlor has been around for three years. It was created by a group of friends who performed comedy sketches in their house.

When the pandemic hit, they had to switch venues.

“We were doing this before the big lockdowns, like we couldn't do the indoor house show anymore, so we started putting shows out in the yard," said co-creator James Couture.

Couture said they received such good feedback last summer that they opened the garage again this summer.

“I really like it," said Lansing resident Johnny Mockney. "I mean, this is a different atmosphere than your usual open mic or showcase."

Salsa Parlor brings a diverse set of performers from all over, ready to share their best jokes.

Pat Sievert is a local favorite. He's attended Salsa Parlor shows since the very beginning.

"I just like when you have a new idea and you're trying it for the first time or maybe like the second time to see it kind of start to click," he said, "and then that just makes you feel good. You're like, 'Oh, I was right. This is funny.'"

Couture said they've had "everything from a 14-year-old freshman in high school come up, do some time and kill it to one of our older neighbors just coming up wanting to try something out."

Salsa Parlor plans to keep the shows going as long as the weather is nice. Couture said open mic night will probably go until October.

