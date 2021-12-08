Saddleback BBQ opening new pizza restaurant on New Year's Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Saddleback BBQ is bringing a new restaurant into the new year, and it's going to be cheesy.

"We're in the process of opening a pizza spot called Slice By Saddleback," said co-owner Travis Stolicker.

Saddleback BBQ opened in 2015 when Stolicker and co-owner Matt Gillett decided to go into business together.

"Matt and I have known each other for about, man close to 15 years," Stolicker said. "He’s one of my best friends."

Stolicker and Gillett plan to open three pizza restaurants in 2022.

"The menu to start is going to be all wood fire brick oven pizza. We love wood fires obviously here at Saddleback. So that's going to be the staple of the menu," Stolicker said.

The first will be opening on the west side, but Stolicker said he can't reveal the location just yet. He said they're hoping to open a the other two locations in central Lansing and Okemos.

Customers can expect to see their signature smokey flavors at the new restaurant.

"There's some really cool opportunities to do some of the toppings and proteins," Stolicker said, "using things that we're experts at doing here at Saddleback for the smokehouse."

Sliced By Saddleback will be open on Jan. 1. Customers will have an opportunity to get $10 off their first pizza when they sign up for text messages and alerts.

