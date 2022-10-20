Rotating art in East Lansing on display for next 3 months

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Downtown Development Authority has announced eight local artists that will be part of a rotating display of artwork downtown over the next three months.

Starting this week, prints of artwork submitted by the chosen artists will be on display on the panels under the Division Street Garage.

“Can’t wait to add more art to our already vibrant downtown,” said DDA Vice Chair Luke Allen Hackney. “This is another wonderful opportunity for the community to come downtown and support these local artists.”

The eight artists chosen are:



Jon Casey

Karla Forrest-Hewitt

Jacqui Carroll

Kelly Hansen

Aaron Schubert

Amber Prass

Sophie Rutkowski

Tamara Brown

The artists had to meet criteria such as embodying the character of East Lansing, reflect the sense of community celebrated downtown, celebrate the city's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and emphasize the importance of art in the community.

This is part of the city's ongoing creative placemaking initiative downtown. The four multi-purpose, double-sided artwork displays, where the art will be featured, was installed in 2021 and has since had several rotating art exhibitions, including artwork from the MSU Broad Art Museum and art by local high school AP art students.

“We are excited to showcase the dynamic artwork of eight local artists, and we encourage the community to come downtown and enjoy the Local Artist Series,” said East Lansing Placemaking & Arts Programming Specialist Wendy Sylvester-Rowan. “We hope to increase the visibility of our local artists and have printed a QR code on each artwork, which will take the viewer to a webpage with more information about each artist.”

To learn more about the city of East Lansing’s placemaking initiatives, click here . To learn more about the artists and artwork, click here .

