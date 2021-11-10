Ron Bacon selected as East Lansing's first Black mayor

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing City Council has selected Ron Bacon to be the next mayor.

Bacon will be the first black mayor in East Lansing's history.

He was recently elected to a two-year term on council after being appointed to fill former council member Mark Meadows seat after Meadows resigned.

Bacon is a graduate of Saginaw Valley State University with a background in criminal justice and has worked in the public sector for 25 years.

He is a defensive assistant coach for the East Lansing High School varsity football team.

Bacon will replace Jessy Gregg who was appointed by council to carry out former mayor Aaron Stephens' term after Stephens resigned in August.

