Roadhouse Pub will house a mural welcoming people to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Roadhouse Pub in East Lansing will soon be home to a "Greetings from East Lansing" mural.

The south-facing wall at the Roadhouse Pub, 122 N. Harrison Road, will be painted by Greetings Tour traveling muralist Victor Ving and photographer Lisa Beggs.

“We are excited to welcome the Greetings Tour artists to our community and are thrilled to join a growing number of communities across the country that have commissioned one of their vibrant, postcard-style murals,” said East Lansing Art Festival & Arts Initiative Coordinator Heather Majano.

The mural will stand approximately 11 feet high by 51 feet wide and will feature a postcard-like design with large lettering, bright colors and imagery relevant to the city. Each letter in “East Lansing” will contain something recognizable in the East Lansing community, including the Eli & Edythe Broad Art Museum, the Division Street Parking Garage, the Mary P. Sharp “Raising Harmony” sculpture, Sparty, and the unmistakable squirrel at the top.

One section of the mural will feature the Anishinaabe people in recognition of the East Lansing, Michigan State University community occupying the contemporary Lands of the Anishinaabeg.

This mural project was commissioned by the East Lansing Arts Commission utilizing $27,700 from the Percent for Art program’s Public Art Fund and the mural location was made possible by a temporary easement agreement between the City of East Lansing and Harrison Village LLC, the owners of the Roadhouse Pub.

Ving and Beggs have completed more than 45 murals in 21 states, with a mission to paint in all 50 states across America. They have been traveling out of their RV since 2015 and lived full time on the road for five years before choosing southern California as their home base.

The Greetings Tour artist duo is expected to be in East Lansing painting the “Greetings from East Lansing” public art mural from May 10-17, 2021.

Additional information about the artists and their murals can be found at https://www.greetingstour.com/.

